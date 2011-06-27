Maria Sharapova Reaches Wimbledon Quarterfinals With Prince William and Kate In The Stands

Photo: w:User:Akademan

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Former champion Maria Sharapova reached the Wimbledon quarterfinals Monday for the first time in five years, beating Peng Shuai 6-4, 6-2 on a sweltering day that featured the appearance of Prince William and Kate in the Royal Box.Sharapova, the 2004 champion, started slowly before winning seven straight games to take command against the 20th-seeded Chinese player in an early match on Court 2.



The match was played with on-court temperatures measured at 93 degrees. Sharapova covered her legs with ice wrapped in towels during changeovers.

Sharapova could next face top-seeded Caroline Wozniacki, who was playing Dominika Cibulkova in the next match on Court 2.

Also advancing to the quarterfinals were Bernard Tomic, Victoria Azarenka and Sabine Lisicki.

