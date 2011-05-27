Maria Sharapova Rallies Back To Avoid Second Round Upset

Photo: w:User:Akademan

PARIS (AP) — Maria Sharapova won 11 straight games to beat 17-year-old French wild card Caroline Garcia 3-6, 6-4, 6-0 Thursday in the second round of the French Open.Garcia, who was playing in only her second tournament, led 4-1 in the second set. But Sharapova then took control and won every game after that.



Sharapova won the Italian Open on May 15, the biggest clay-court title of her career. She has not won the French Open, the only Grand Slam title not on her resume.

