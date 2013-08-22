Maria Sharapova Will Not Play At The US Open

Reports that Maria Sharapova would change her name to “Sugarpova” for the U.S. Open to promote her candy line never came true, and now,

Sharapova won’t be playing at all, according to ESPN.

Sharapova withdrew from the Open on Wednesday due to a shoulder injury.

The tennis star has experienced shoulder injuries before. In 2008 she withdrew from the U.S. Open for the same reason.

Sharapova hasn’t had a great couple of months. After losing in the second round of Wimbledon, she has only played one match. Recently she fired her coach Jimmy Connors after only a month.

USTA Executive Director and COO said:

“Maria Sharapova is one of the great warriors of the tennis world. If she withdrew, there’s a serious issue.”

The U.S. Open tournament, held in Queens, NY, begins Monday.

