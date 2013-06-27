Maria Sharapova Is One Game Away From Getting Knocked Out Of Wimbledon By The 131st-Ranked Player In The World

Tony Manfred
maria sharapova wimbledon round two loss

Maria Sharapova is one game away from getting knocked out of Wimbledon in the second round by 131st-ranked Michelle Larcher de Brito.

Sharapova lost the first set 6-3, and went down in the second set 5-4.

Larcher de Brito is serving for the match.

Sharapova looked to be bothered by some sort of leg issue in the second set, and took an injury timeout:

maria sharapova getting treament

