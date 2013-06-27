Maria Sharapova Is One Game Away From Getting Knocked Out Of Wimbledon By The 131st-Ranked Player In The World

Maria Sharapova is one game away from getting knocked out of Wimbledon in the second round by 131st-ranked Michelle Larcher de Brito.
Sharapova lost the first set 6-3, and went down in the second set 5-4.
Larcher de Brito is serving for the match.
Sharapova looked to be bothered by some sort of leg issue in the second set, and took an injury timeout:
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.