Once Again, Maria Sharapova Is The Highest-Paid Female Athlete In The World

Photo: AP Images

Forbes put out its “World’s Highest-Paid Athletes List” today, and Maria Sharapova comes in as the highest paid female athlete in the world.Sharapova is the only woman to make the top 50, bringing in $27.9 million ($5.9 million salary, and $22 million in endorsements).



The only other woman on the list is fellow tennis player Li Na. Li’s total earnings came in at $18.4 million.

