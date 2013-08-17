Maria Sharapova Fires Her New Coach--Jimmy Connors--After 34 Days

Maria Sharapova

has dumped coach Jimmy Connorsafter just one match.

She hired Connors after a disappointing second-round exit from Wimbledon.

In her first match with Connors as coach, she lost to Sloane Stephens this week.

Today, she fired the eight-time Grand Slam winner. He lasted 34 days.

Sharapova blamed her loss to Stephens on rust. Since losing to Serena Williams in the French Open final back in June, she has only played three competitive matches.

Going into the U.S. Open, she has now has no coach and hasn’t won a match since early June.

Here’s Connors watching Maria lose to Stephens:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.