Tennis Star Maria Sharapova Is A Fashionista Off The Court

Leah Goldman
Maria Sharapova, tennis star on the court and fashionista off, shared some of her style secrets with the New York Post today.

Sharapova’s fashion rep has also landed her modelling deals with Cannon, Tag Heuer, Tiffany’s, and Sony Ericsson.

Take these tips from the tennis fashionista:

  • On the red carpet she wears: Lanvin, Chloe, and Stella McCartney
  • She wears wide leg pants, since she’s tall she can pull off looser styles
  • She’s really excited to wear her Cole Haan boots for fall
  • She loves shopping in SoHo

She’s ranked number four going into the U.S. Open, she always looks great off the court, let’s open that crosses over this week.

Here Maria is in floral, at a Vogue Fashion Fund event in LA

She was on the cover of InStyle Russia

Here she is in wider legged pants at the Sony Ericsson Xperia Hotshot launch

Here she is being interview on the red carpet at the ESPY's, she's wearing McQueen

She loves Cole Haan, here she is looking lovely at the Cole Haan Fall 2011 Collection Launch

Her style has gotten her modelling gigs too, this one for Tiffany & Co.

Watch maker Tag Heuer used Maria's fashion rep in its favour as well

Now take a look at how she got to being this fashionista tennis star

