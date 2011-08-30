Tennis Star Maria Sharapova Is A Fashionista Off The Court

Maria Sharapova, tennis star on the court and fashionista off, shared some of her style secrets with the New York Post today.



Sharapova’s fashion rep has also landed her modelling deals with Cannon, Tag Heuer, Tiffany’s, and Sony Ericsson.

Take these tips from the tennis fashionista:

On the red carpet she wears: Lanvin, Chloe, and Stella McCartney

She wears wide leg pants, since she’s tall she can pull off looser styles

She’s really excited to wear her Cole Haan boots for fall

She loves shopping in SoHo

She’s ranked number four going into the U.S. Open, she always looks great off the court, let’s open that crosses over this week.

