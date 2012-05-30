Maria Sharapova Straight-Up Annihilated Some 22-Year-Old Today

Tony Manfred
Photo: Screenshot via ESPN

Maria Sharapova dominated unranked Romanian Alexandra Cadantu at the French Open today.Not only did she win the match 6-0, 6-0, she only lost 18 points total.

18 points!

That’s absurd.

Some more stats:

  • Sharapova had 18 winners, Cadantu had zero.
  • The match only lasted 48 minutes.
  • Cadantu had three break points all match.
  • Sharapova committed only 13 unforced errors all match.

It was as comprehensive a win as you’ll see, in any sport.

