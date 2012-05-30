Maria Sharapova Straight-Up Annihilated Some 22-Year-Old Today

Photo: Screenshot via ESPN

Maria Sharapova dominated unranked Romanian Alexandra Cadantu at the French Open today.Not only did she win the match 6-0, 6-0, she only lost 18 points total.



18 points!

That’s absurd.

Some more stats:

Sharapova had 18 winners, Cadantu had zero.

The match only lasted 48 minutes.

Cadantu had three break points all match.

Sharapova committed only 13 unforced errors all match.

It was as comprehensive a win as you’ll see, in any sport.

