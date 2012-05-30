Maria Sharapova Straight-Up Annihilated Some 22-Year-Old Today

Photo: Screenshot via ESPN
Maria Sharapova dominated unranked Romanian Alexandra Cadantu at the French Open today.Not only did she win the match 6-0, 6-0, she only lost 18 points total.
18 points!
That’s absurd.
Some more stats:
- Sharapova had 18 winners, Cadantu had zero.
- The match only lasted 48 minutes.
- Cadantu had three break points all match.
- Sharapova committed only 13 unforced errors all match.
It was as comprehensive a win as you’ll see, in any sport.
