UPDATE: Maria Sharapova Did Not Get A Haircut

Yesterday, everyone thought Maria Sharapova got a haircut because she posted pictures of herself with short hair and wrote, “So what do you guys think?? I kind of love it!”



As it turns out, that was a huge lie. It was a wig.

Here’s what Maria wrote on her Facebook this morning:

Wow, when I posted those photos with the short hair I had no idea everyone would all go bananza….( my dear friends, I never actually said I cut my hair!) so for the sake of my email inbox and it’s stressful 24 hours, I would like to show you the below pictures…my hair is still long…and blonde…and well it’s pretty much the same! We did a shoot a few days ago and I sported all types of hair styles…long and yes short (a wig!!!).

Will the world ever make sense?

Photo: Facebook

RIP, Maria Sharapova’s haircut:

Photo: Facebook

