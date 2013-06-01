Maria Sharapova Has Never Heard Of The Two Tennis Players Who Are Ranked Directly Above Her Boyfriend

Maria Sharapova is dating Bulgarian tennis player Grigor Dimitrov.



Dimitrov is an up-and-comer, but far from a household name among casual tennis fans.

Today, Maria tweeted about two players who fall into the same boat as Grigor — Benoit Paire and Jeremy Chardy.

She’s never even heard of them!

I think I need to watch more #rolandgarros tennis. Yesterday, had no clue who Paire was, today Chardy?I need to step up my tennis knowledge! — Maria Sharapova (@MariaSharapova) May 31, 2013

Ironically, Paire and Chardy happen to be ranked DIRECTLY above Dimitrov in the world rankings.

Here’s the order:

via ESPNIf you’re dating a middling tennis player, it might be smart to work on your middling tennis player knowledge.

Grigor is still alive in the tournament. He plays Novak Djokovic next:



