Maria Sharapova Has Never Heard Of The Two Tennis Players Who Are Ranked Directly Above Her Boyfriend

Tony Manfred
maria sharapova blowing kiss

Maria Sharapova is dating Bulgarian tennis player Grigor Dimitrov.

Dimitrov is an up-and-comer, but far from a household name among casual tennis fans.

Today, Maria tweeted about two players who fall into the same boat as Grigor — Benoit Paire and Jeremy Chardy.

She’s never even heard of them!

Ironically, Paire and Chardy happen to be ranked DIRECTLY above Dimitrov in the world rankings.

Here’s the order:

via ESPNIf you’re dating a middling tennis player, it might be smart to work on your middling tennis player knowledge.

Grigor is still alive in the tournament. He plays Novak Djokovic next:

grigor dimitrov stud

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.