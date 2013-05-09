Maria Sharapova Is Dating A 21-Year-Old Bulgarian Tennis Player, Reportedly Gave Him A $105,000 Car

In her first public relationship since breaking off her engagement to NBA player Sasha Vujacic, Maria Sharapova is apparently dating tennis player Grigor Dimitrov.



The two were spotted kissing on the streets of Madrid last night, where Dimitrov is playing in the Madrid Open.

The Daily Mail has the grainy pictures to prove it.

Dimitrov is a 21-year-old from Bulgaria (Maria is 26). He’s ranked 28th in the world, and he just got the biggest win of his life on Tuesday when he upset Novak Djokovic in a thriller.

There have been Sharapova-Dimitrov rumours floating around since January, but they picked up last month when the Swiss tabloid Blick reported that Maria gave him a car as a gift.

She won the blue Porsche 911 Carrera 4s — priced at $105,000 — at a tournament in Germany. Blick says they spotted it in Grigor’s garage.

Here she is posing with it:

APHe’s an up-and-comer:

Julian Finney/Getty Images

