Maria Menounos Says 'I'm Genetically Blessed' After Baring Bikini Body In Times Square

After Maria Menounos lost a Super Bowl bet to her fellow “EXTRA” correspondent AJ Calloway, the Patriots’ number one fan was forced to wear a bikini, live, on-air, in the middle of Times Square.

“I never in a million years would have ever thought we were going to lose,” Menounos told Business Insider at the QVC New York Fashion Week Show on Wednesday.

“I begged and pleaded to do it at The Grove in L.A.” admitted the TV personality. “But you can’t welch on a bet.”

After indulging in “fried green beans, loaded tater tots and loaded potato skins” during the big game in Indianapolis, Menounos says she rarely works out but does admit she is simply “genetically blessed in the ab department—even when I was 40 pounds heavier, I had a six-pack.”



Watch the genetically blessed Menounos tell her sob story below.

Produced by Daniel Goodman

