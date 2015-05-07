Maria Bartiromo carries around a custom-made on-air earpiece in her bag

REUTERS/Fred ProuserMaria Bartiromo.
Fox Business Network’s Maria Bartiromo likes to use her own on-air earpiece, so she keeps her own personal piece that’s moulded to her ear in her bag.
The markets editor let Us Weekly take a look inside her Prada tote.
In addition to the ear piece, they also found Harman Kardon headphones, Vicks menthol cough drops, a handful of pens and highlighters in a Ziploc bag, and a special red ribbon tied in a bow that her mother gave her for good luck.
“I never take it out because it’s from my mum,” she told Us Weekly.
