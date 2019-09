Click for sound.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video [Interview archive from April 2010] Maria Bartiromo, who just left CNBC after 20 years of working for the network to join Fox Business News, talks about how she deals with criticism from the media and her audience, which has been judging everything about her over the years -- from changing hairstyles to weight gain.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.