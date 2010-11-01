Maria Bartiromo: This Is What It Was Like To Be In The Middle Of The Financial Collapse

When the financial world collapsed a couple of years ago, Maria Bartiromo – the star anchor at CNBC – was right in the middle of it.



Bartiromo did a lot of the interviews that were breaking news and causing changes in the market and she has recounted the experience in a new book, The Weekend That Changed Wall Street.

What was it like to have that unique vantage point and to be part of the economic collapse as it was happening?

Watch the exclusive interview above.

