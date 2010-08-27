Maria Bartiromo Sings And Dances To "We Are Family"*

Good news for those who’ve always wanted to ask Maria Bartiromo to take a spin on the trading floor!



Now your fantasty has some film footage to go off of.

Recently Bartiromo hopped up on stage to sing back-up for “Arty and the Party” at this year’s Celebrity Golf Tournament in Tahoe– and we have not one, but two videos of her shaking it to “We Are Family.”

You’ll probably be impressed. The “Money Honey” sings the chorus and air-grinds like a pro.

Every time the camera focuses on her (mostly her back), we found ourselves cheering for her and wishing she would turn around and give her video audience some love.

Also – major props to her for messing up a little at :10 on the second video and totally recovering from it a few seconds later. She’s a great sport.

Video #1:



(You know what they say about women who can dance.)

Thanks to reader Jack Pearson (@n23mc) for sending us the clips.

Video #2:



