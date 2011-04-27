16 Years In The Life Of Maria Bartiromo

Fox Business is said to have staffed an entire channel in Maria Bartiromo‘s image.



Her career took off in 1995 when she was the first person ballsy enough to report from the floor of the NYSE.

We’ve taken a look back at how Wall Street’s “Money Honey” covered the news over her career and how she looked as she did so.

She’s looking more fabulous than ever.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.