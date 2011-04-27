16 Years In The Life Of Maria Bartiromo

Fox Business is said to have staffed an entire channel in Maria Bartiromo‘s image.
Her career took off in 1995 when she was the first person ballsy enough to report from the floor of the NYSE.
We’ve taken a look back at how Wall Street’s “Money Honey” covered the news over her career and how she looked as she did so.
She’s looking more fabulous than ever.
On August 4th, 1995, Brooklyn's own Maria Sara Bartiromo made her debut as CNBC's correspondent from the floor of the NYSE. She is the first reporter in the history of television to report daily from the floor.
She was hassled by traders daily, but she stuck it out.
Maria was nominated for a CableACE Award (they were kind of a big deal) for her prophetic three-part series on the way internet commerce was changing the face of Wall Street.
Apparently, she also met Wayne Gretzky.
By 1997, Maria was a mini-sensation. She had already been dubbed the 'Money Honey' and her décolletage made its first, and very popular, appearance on The Tonight Show.
So lustrous was the shine on Maria's celebrity in 1998 that she caught the eye of perhaps the strangest hobbyist investor ever; punk rock idol Joey Ramone.
After reaching out to personally make Maria aware of his ardor for her 'reporting,' Mr. Ramone penned his favourite 'Money Honey' a song that was released on his final, posthumous album in 2001.
The Title? 'Maria Bartiromo'
What's happening on Wall Street
What's happening at the stock exchange
I want to know
What's happening on Squawk Box
What's happening with my stocks
I want to know
I watch you on the TV every single day
Those eyes make everything OK
I watch her every day
I watch her every night
She's really out of sight
Maria Bartiromo!
Maria Bartiromo!
Maria Bartiromo!
Much to the dismay of men throughout the financial world, Maria was married in June of 1999 to Jonathan Steinberg, an institutional media investor.
Wall Street (and Joey Ramone) found itself very jealous of Mr. Steinberg.
With her futurist credentials firmly cemented, Maria becomes a go-to source on internet trading hosting panels and speaking widely on the subject.
The year before she launched Closing Bell, Maria reported on the 9/11 Attacks (a date that is coincidentally her birthday) from the Stock Exchange.
CNBC moves to capitalise on its 'Money Honey's' growing popularity by giving Mrs. Bartiromo her own show, Closing Bell.
Her first year included a heavy variety of Post-9/11 news like the economic downturn and the creation of Sarbanes-Oxley.
2003 was the year that Maria met Eliot Spitzer, as he began to crusade against mutual funds and pushed the ouster of Dick Grasso from NYSE after the news broke of his exorbitant compensation package.
Google's IPO changed the world and Maria took over as host of NBC's Wall Street Journal Report on Sunday mornings, giving Mrs. Bartiromo a new platform through which to expand her 'Money Honey' brand.
The first challenge to Maria's reign as Queen 'Money Honey' was made in 2005 when CNBC tapped the comely Erin Burnett to host Squawk Box.
The combination of Burnett's pedigree as a former Wall Street analyst with her high cheekbones and statuesque legs made the gossip mills churn with a talk of rivalry between her and Maria. To this day the two ladies dismiss any chatter about their mutual enmity.
Maria appeared on Tavis Smiley's PBS program in the fall of 2006 to defend the tax-code rights of private oil companies and real estate investors as the real estate bubble showed signs of enormous strain and gas prices soared.
Maria's allegedly intimate relationship with Citigroup CFO Todd Thompson raised eyebrows when records reveal he lent her the company's private jet without corporate approval. The rumours lead to Thompson's divorces from both his wife and Citi.
Another appearance by Maria on The Tonight Show drew attention to her 'ample femininity' when her red dress was unable to conceal her apparent excitement at being back to chatting with Jay Leno (look closely).
Or maybe it was just chilly in the studio.
Snoop Dogg fulfilled a personal fantasy when he was interviewed by Maria on Closing Bell in November of 2009.
Maria extended her brand by releasing her first book, The 10 Laws of Enduring Success, a New York Times Bestseller.
After 10 years of hosting Closing Bell, Maria is reaping the rewards with books, two shows and will be honored as commencement speaker at St. John's University in May.
