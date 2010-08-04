Mark Haines Remembers When Stuff Actually Happened On The Floor Of The NYSE

Maria Bartiromo celebrated her 15 years reporting from the floor of the NYSE.



Congratulations to her!

From a historical perspective, the most interesting part was the compare and contrast from when she used to get bumped around like a “pinball,” in the words of Mark Haines, to today, when it’s quiet and calm down there. In other words, just be looking at Maria Bartiromo clips from over the years, you could get a sense of the ghost town it’s become.



