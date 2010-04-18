Lou Dobbs Told Maria Bartiromo That Going To CNBC Would Be The Biggest Mistake Of Her Life

The most famous business journalist in the world – Maria Bartiromo – started her career as a production assistant at CNN. She was pulling the overnight shift for years before moving on to become a producer.



Maria did every line production job in the place and then got “promoted” behind the scenes. And hated it. So she put an audition tape together, applied for an on-camera reporting job at the then-fledgling network CNBC, and got it.

Lou Dobbs, her boss at CNN who had given her a promotion to a senior producer position, was not happy with her departure. In fact, he told her that she was making the biggest mistake of her life.

