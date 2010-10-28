US

Maria Bartiromo: Here Is The REAL Story Behind The Downfall Of Lehman CFO Erin Callan

William Wei

Erin Callan was the media-friendly CFO of Lehman Brothers but was abruptly fired by then-CEO Dick Fuld for what he thought was a huge mistake on her end.

What was that mistake? Watch our interview with Maria Bartiromo to find out.

Produced By: Kamelia Angelova & William Wei

