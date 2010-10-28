Maria Bartiromo: Here Is The REAL Story Behind The Downfall Of Lehman CFO Erin Callan

Erin Callan was the media-friendly CFO of Lehman Brothers but was abruptly fired by then-CEO Dick Fuld for what he thought was a huge mistake on her end.
What was that mistake? Watch our interview with Maria Bartiromo to find out.
Watch More Maria Bartiromo Interviews…
– This Is What It Was Like To Be In The Middle Of The Financial Crisis
– How Maria Bartiromo Became The Most Famous Business Journalist In The World
– Lou Dobbs Told Maria Bartiromo That Going To CNBC Would Be The Biggest Mistake Of Her Life
– Maria Bartiromo Talks Weight Gain And Living In A Fishbowl
– Why Maria Bartiromo Quit Her Awesome Job At CNN
Produced By: Kamelia Angelova & William Wei
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.