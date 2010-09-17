Maria Bartiromo Gets A Column In USA Today

CNBC anchor Maria Bartiromo used to write a column for Businessweek, but it got axed shortly after Bloomberg LP bought the magazine last fall. (Would have been pretty awkward for the magazine to run a column penned by Bloomberg TV’s competition, right?)



But Bartiromo, who has a new book out about the 2008 Wall Street crash, is getting a new column — this time, in USA Today, the paper announced this morning.

The column will run less frequently than her Businessweek feaure did (monthly versus weekly), but will follow the same Q&A format, giving readers “an up-close look at top leaders in today’s business world.” The first instalment comes out Sept. 20.

[h/t Talking Biz News]

Here’s more:

MCLEAN, Va., Sept. 16 /PRNewswire/ — USA TODAY has announced that beginning Monday, September 20, CNBC anchor Maria Bartiromo will write a monthly interview column for the newspaper and USATODAY.com. Her column will provide readers with an up-close look at top leaders in today’s business world. Bartiromo is one of the nation’s best-known and most-respected business reporters and anchors CNBC’s “Closing Bell with Maria Bartiromo.”

For USA TODAY, her monthly question-and-answer column will highlight business and government leaders and top business issues of the day. The column will run monthly in print and online in the Money section of USA TODAY.

In 1995, Bartiromo became the first journalist to report live from the floor of the New York Stock Exchange on a daily basis. She has covered Wall Street for 20 years. Bartiromo joined CNBC in 1993 after five years as a producer, writer and assignment editor with CNN Business News.

Bartiromo has received numerous prestigious awards, including a 2008 News and Documentary Emmy for her “Bailout Talks Collapse” program broadcast on NBC Nightly News; and a Gracie Award for “Greenspan: Power, Money & the American Dream,” broadcast on CNBC.

In 2009, the Financial Times named her one of the “50 Who Shaped the Decade.” She will be inducted into the Cable Hall of Fame Class of 2011 for her impact on the cable industry—the first journalist to be inducted. Bartiromo is the author of several books, including “The Weekend That Changed Wall Street,” published by Portfolio / Penguin, and the “The 10 Laws of Enduring Success,” published by Random House; both released in 2010.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.