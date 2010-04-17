Maria Bartiromo: Here's Why I Don't Sucker-Punch My Guests With Brutal Questions

Maria Bartiromo gets the most powerful people in finance and politics to sit down with her for exclusive interviews.



But Maria is often criticised for not hammering guests with questions that leave them stunned and flustered, the way some other anchors do.

In the clip below, Henry Blodget asks her about that.

This interview is part of our Leadership series, presented with limited commercial interruption.

See Maria Bartiromo’s Full Interview HERE >

Production by Bright Red Pixels.

See Maria Bartiromo’s Full Interview HERE or see other highlights below:

Lou Dobbs Told Maria Bartiromo That Going To CNBC Would Be The Biggest Mistake Of Her Life

Maria Bartiromo Talks Weight Gain And Living In A Fishbowl

Why Maria Bartiromo Quit Her Awesome Job At CNN

For A Full List Of The Highlights CLICK HERE >

Bonus Maria Bartiromo clip – Lessons For Entrepreneurs From Entrepreneurs: The importance Of Resilience

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.