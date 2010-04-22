Maria Bartiromo's Plans For The Future

Financial news fixture Maria Bartiromo has had a rocket ride of a career ever since she got in front of the camera after leaving CNN. She has been in the spotlight of business coverage for about two decades and she has no intention of slowing down.



But in the next 10 years, Maria plans to find time to develop a life-long dream – teaching children about money, stocks, and the importance of saving.

This interview is part of our Leadership series, presented with limited commercial interruption.

See Maria Bartiromo’s Full Interview HERE >

Production by Bright Red Pixels.

See Maria Bartiromo’s Full Interview HERE or click below for other highlights:

Maria Bartiromo: Here’s Why I Don’t Sucker-Punch My Guests With Brutal Questions

Lou Dobbs Told Maria Bartiromo That Going To CNBC Would Be The Biggest Mistake Of Her Life

Maria Bartiromo Talks Weight Gain And Living In A Fishbowl

For A Full List Of The Highlights CLICK HERE >

Bonus Maria Bartiromo clip – Lessons For Entrepreneurs From Entrepreneurs: The importance Of Resilience

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.