Hey, Maria Bartiromo, Do You Think Financial Journalists Are Doing A Good Job?

Financial journalists are always trashed – blamed for not spotting crashes in advance and labelled as bubblevision cheerleaders in hindsight.
We asked CNBC anchor Maria Bartiromo how she defines her job as a financial journalist and what she thinks the core purpose of a financial network is. Watch her response in the video below.
This interview is part of our Leadership series, presented with limited commercial interruption.
See Maria Bartiromo’s Full Interview HERE >
Production by Bright Red Pixels.
See Maria Bartiromo’s Full Interview HERE or see other highlights below:
- Maria Bartiromo: Here’s Why I Don’t Sucker-Punch My Guests With Brutal Questions
- Lou Dobbs Told Maria Bartiromo That Going To CNBC Would Be The Biggest Mistake Of Her Life
- Why Maria Bartiromo Quit Her Awesome Job At CNN
For A Full List Of The Highlights CLICK HERE >
Bonus Maria Bartiromo clip – Lessons For Entrepreneurs From Entrepreneurs: The importance Of Resilience
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.