MARIA BARTIROMO: My New Year's Resolution Was To Start Emailing Like A Guy

Photo: Screenshot via CNBC.com

This afternoon CNBC’s “Closing Bell” had a segment about Wall Street’s embarrassing emails being made public.The Justice Department released a bunch of emails and IMs from Standard & Poor’s analysts in its $5 billion complaint filed this week.



Our CEO and Editor-In-Chief Henry Blodget, who had some emails made public by the government during his analyst days, was on set, too.

Toward the end of the segment, anchor Maria Bartiromo said that one of her New Year’s resolutions was to “start emailing like a guy.”

Well, that sounds strange.

The reason, she explained, is that women tend to go on and on in emails with phrases such a “how are you” and “hope all is well” blah, blah, blah before they make their point.

Men, on the other hand, will just give you a one-word response such as “yup.”

Makes sense now.

Here’s the video (Bartiromo’s point starts at the 6:30 minute mark):



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.