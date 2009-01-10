Maria Bartiromo Doesn't Own A Credit Card

If those 3-D adult films ever become a reality, chances are Maria Bartiromo won’t be buying tickets with a credit card. She doesn’t have one, telling Ellen DeGeneres Wednesday that she doesn’t like credit. Instead, she uses cash, a debit card, or her corporate card for purchases.



She also offers some practical wisdom about avoiding debt along the same lines as that SNL sketch that declared “Don’t Buy Stuff You Can’t Afford.” Maria says that “if [she] doesn’t have the money in her checking account, she doesn’t spend it.”

Check out more of Maria’s conversation with Ellen in the video below.





