Maria Bartiromo (GE) Converts Controversy to Revenue

CNBC’s Maria Bartiromo expertly handled reports of a scandalous private jet ride with a Citigroup executive (by demurring), smoothly weathered reports of cat fights with new CNBC belle Erin Burnett, and then cashed in. Today, the New York Times runs a glowing profile of the celebrity anchor, proving that she is anything but a has-been. (Fox’s Bartiromo bid just went up. Meanwhile, Citgroup implodes).

