The Designer Who Made Foursquare's Iconic Badges Has Joined Another Early Foursquare Employee's Startup

Foursquare’s first designer, Mari Sheibley, left the company in late 2012. She had been there four years.

Since then, she’s been travelling, riding around on a new Vespa, and figuring out what’s next.

Now she’s joining a startup run by another early Foursquare employee, Tristan Walker.

Sheibley joined grooming startup Walker & Company as its Creative Director and employee #7. At Foursquare, she designed some of its most iconic badges.

“Tristan and his team are tackling real world problems by making health and beauty simple for people of colour,” Sheibley writes of her decision to join Walker & Company. “I admire Tristan and am in awe of what he and his team of have already accomplished. I’m excited for this next challenge and can’t wait to get started.”

Walker says she is the most talented designer he has ever worked with.

“We had a GREAT working relationship at foursquare,” Walker told Business Insider via email. “I meant it in my blog post when I said she’s the best designer I’ve worked with. She’s amazing and I have the utmost respect for her creativity. I convinced her to join after loads of conversations about it. She was already helping us on a few projects and then she got really excited about where we were heading…the rest is history.”

Walker & Company has raised $US2.4 million from Upfront Ventures, Andreessen Horowitz and a few other firms. It launched its first line of products, an elegant shaving line called Bevel, in December.

