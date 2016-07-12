15 hard truths about adulthood, from a 29-year-old illustrator who tells it like it is

In September of 2015, Mari Andrew decided to start drawing a picture a day.

“I was sort of depressed and found myself going home just to watch Netflix way more often,” Andrew told Business Insider in an email. “I wanted a creative hobby so I thought illustrating would be an easy, enjoyable way to document little moments from my day.”

She started posting her drawings to Instagram to hold herself accountable, and soon enough, she started building a following. Today, the 29-year-old has over 13,000 followers on her account @bymariandrew.

Hi! My beloved friend @susan_alexandra interviewed me on her magical site! ✨ www.susanalexandra.com/friend-zone A photo posted by Mari Andrew (@bymariandrew) on May 12, 2016 at 9:23am PDT





“Who knew so many people could relate to my dating woes and existential angst?” she says. “Now that my account is more public and a lot of people see it, my goal is for my audience to feel connected and understood. When you can laugh at the confusion and challenges in your life, you can get through them way more easily. So I try to give people a reason to laugh at themselves and realise that we’re all in this together.”

Below, see 15 of Andrew’s all-too-relatable illustrations about everything from happiness to money to scheduling. For the rest, follow her on Twitter, Instagram, or check out her website.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.