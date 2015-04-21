Meet the 'Iron Lady' taking on Google in Europe

REUTERS/Francois Lenoir European Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager addresses a news conference at the EU Commission headquarters in Brussels April 15, 2015.

Last week, the EU slammed Google with formal antitrust charges that could ultimately cost the company a whole lot of time and money.

Europe has been investigating Google’s dominance and practices for years, but these official charges mark a huge step forward.

Who’s responsible for making them happen?

Margrethe Vestager, the EU’s competition comissioner, also known to some as the “Iron Lady of Denmark,” according to The New York Times.

Vestager served as Denmark’s minister of the economy before taking the EU seat last year. Now, not six months after her appointment, she’s taking a tough stance on an incredibly powerful company.

“You can accuse Margrethe Vestager of many things, but not of being afraid,” the editor in chief of Danish newspaper Politiken told The Times’s Natasha Singer and James Kanter.

Here’s what you need to know about Vestager:

