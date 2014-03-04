'Wolf Of Wall Street' Actress Margot Robbie Was Almost Unrecognizable At The Oscars

Aly Weisman

Most people will forever remember actress Margot Robbie as Jordan Belfort’s blonde bombshell second wife in “The Wolf Of Wall Street.”

Wolf of wall street margot robbieMary Cybulski/Paramount Pictures

But after dying her blonde hair dark brown for an upcoming role in “Z for Zachariah,” Robbie was nearly unrecognizable on Sunday’s Oscars red carpet.

Margot Robbie brown hair oscarsMichael Buckner/Getty

She still looked stunning in her Saint Laurent gown.

Margot Robbie oscars 2014Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Earlier this month, Warner Bros.’ announced Robbie will also star in the adaptation of “Tarzan” opposite “True Blood” star Alexander Skarsgard.

Not bad for a 23-year-old.

