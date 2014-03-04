'Wolf Of Wall Street' Actress Margot Robbie Was Almost Unrecognizable At The Oscars

Most people will forever remember actress Margot Robbie as Jordan Belfort’s blonde bombshell second wife in “The Wolf Of Wall Street.”

But after dying her blonde hair dark brown for an upcoming role in “Z for Zachariah,” Robbie was nearly unrecognizable on Sunday’s Oscars red carpet.

She still looked stunning in her Saint Laurent gown.

Earlier this month, Warner Bros.’ announced Robbie will also star in the adaptation of “Tarzan” opposite “True Blood” star Alexander Skarsgard.

Not bad for a 23-year-old.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.