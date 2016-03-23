Margot Robbie will be playing Tonya Harding in a movie about the disgraced ice skater

“Suicide Squad” and “The Wolf of Wall Street” star Margot Robbie has signed on to play infamous US figure skater Tonya Harding in a drama that looks at the attack of Harding’s rival Nancy Kerrigan at a competition leading up to the 1994 Winter Olympics.

According to Deadline, “I, Tonya” recounts the assault on Kerrigan by two men who were hired by Harding’s then-husband, Jeff Gillooly, to knock her out of competing for the Olympics.

Harding later admitted that she had knowledge of the attack, and was banned for life from professional figure skating.

Robbie, who is also producing on “I, Tonya,” is currently seeking a director for the project.

The script, written by Steven Rogers, is based on extensive interviews he had with both Harding and Gillooly.

This is another opportunity for Robbie to show her versatility on-screen. She recently played a no-nonsense war correspondent in “Whiskey Tango Foxtrot” and is playing two iconic characters coming up: Harley Quinn in “Suicide Squad” and Jane in “The Legend of Tarzan.”

The Harding role would be one in which she shows off her dramatic chops.

