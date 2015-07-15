'Suicide Squad' star Margot Robbie is taking over Hollywood

YouTube/Warner Bros. Margot Robbie plays the nutty Harley Quinn in ‘Suicide Squad.’

Margot Robbie left jaws on the floor after her breakout performance in “The Wolf of Wall Street.”

Now, the Aussie actress takes on an iconic comic book character, Harley Quinn, in Warner Brothers’ “Suicide Squad.” The trailer leaked over the weekend, after fans at San Diego Comic-Con went nuts for it.

And on Monday, Warner Bros. released it to the public.

In honour of Robbie’s newfound success, we’re looking back at how she became a Hollywood star.

