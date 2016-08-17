'Suicide Squad' actress Margot Robbie likes to end her work days with a shower beer

Margot Robbie is just like the rest of us. After a long day of work she likes to unwind with a beer in the shower.

In an interview with Harper’s Bazaar, the “Suicide Squad” star revealed her daily routine. Part of that routine, in which she gets home from set at 6:30 a.m., involves drinking a beer in the shower.

“I like to have a beer shower — a nice beer in the shower,” Robbie said.

If you’ve never had a shower beer before, it’s as simple as it sounds: you take a beer with you in the shower, and drink it at your own pace. You’ve likely tried it if you went to college.

Robbie went on to explain she only learned of the phenomenon herself recently while filming another movie.

“When I did ‘Whiskey Tango Foxtrot,’ I was saying, ‘Oh, my God, I can’t wait to go home,’ and Tina Fey’s costume lady was like, ‘Me too. I can’t wait to go home and have a beer shower,'” she explained. “I was like, ‘What’s a beer shower?’ She said she drinks an ice-cold beer in a boiling-hot bath or shower, and it made her sleep. I was like, ‘That sounds perfect!’ So now when I get home from work, I have a beer shower or a beer bath if I have time.”

Robbie’s day doesn’t end with a shower beer though. The actress values her sleep, and she likes to cap her night off before bed by reading “Harry Potter.”

“I read ‘Harry Potter’ before bed and it helps me switch my brain off. I feel like my body looks better if I get more sleep rather than an hour at the gym. If I have the time, I like dance classes; it doesn’t feel like exercise to me,” Robbie said.

So, next time you’re chugging a beer in the shower, your excuse is that you were just trying to be more like Margot Robbie.

Read the full interview here

