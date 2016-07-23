Margot Robbie slips on surfboard, zings 'creepy pap' who snapped a picture

Actress Margot Robbie just reminded us that the best thing you can do with a humiliating moment is turn it into social media gold.

The actress recently hit the beach to go surfing when a paparazzo snapped some unflattering photos of her. Surfing isn’t easy, and even the pros lose their balance once in a while.

That is exactly what happened appeared to happen to Robbie, and the moment was captured on camera and splashed on the tabloids.

But Robbie took it in stride. She took to Instagram to poke fun at both herself and the photographer:



“Photo cred to the creepy pap hiding in the bushes. Thanks for always catching me at my best angles #blessed,” Robbie wrote.

NOW WATCH: Look what a world champion pastry chef can do with dessert



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.