Margot Robbie embraced the no-shirt trend in a daring low-cut blazer

Frazer Harrison / Staff / Getty Images Margot Robbie attends the 2020 Golden Globes.

Margot Robbie was spotted in New York City on Tuesday wearing a three-piece pantsuit without a shirt on underneath.

The “Birds of Prey” star has been out and about promoting the film, which premieres on Friday.

She wore a $US2,260 single-breasted crepe blazer, a $US1,110 single-breasted vest, and $US1,075 high-rise straight-leg pants from French designer Alexandre Vauthier.

Margot Robbie is the latest star to embrace the no-shirt trend, which has been donned by celebrities like Kim Kardashian West, Evan Rachel Woods, and Emilia Clarke.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images Margot Robbie was seen wearing head-to-toe Alexandre Vauthier.

The 29-year-old star put a daring spin on the pantsuit look by opting out of wearing a shirt underneath her low-cut vest. She also added a black fabric flower to her blazer, keeping with the monochromatic theme.

Robbie has been spotted in a slew of different outfits while promoting her upcoming film, “Bird of Prey,” which premieres on Friday.

For an appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on Tuesday, she wore a powder-blue Oscar de la Renta jumpsuit that also featured a low-cut top. She kept the look simple by adding a pair of strappy silver heels.

Andrew Lipovsky/NBC/Getty Images Robbie wore an Oscar de la Renta jumpsuit for an appearance on ‘The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon.’

Earlier that day, Robbie chose a more covered look, wearing a long-sleeve Proenza Schouler dress with Wandler boots and Jennifer Fisher hoop earrings.

Raymond Hall/GC Images/Getty Images Margot Robbie arrived for a ‘Good Morning America’ segment wearing Proenza Schouler.

At the “Birds of Prey” premiere in London, the actress walked the red carpet in a feathered top, a dark skirt, and fuchsia gloves from Dries Van Noten.

Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP Margot Robbie wore Dries Van Noten to the world premiere of ‘Birds of Prey’ in London on January 29, 2020.

