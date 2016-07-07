Margot Robbie explains 'tall poppy syndrome' in cover interview with Vanity Fair

Margot Robbie in The Wolf of Wall Street. Picture: Paramount Pictures

Margot Robbie’s career is on fire right now.

The “Wolf of Wall Street” actress is starring in two big films this summer: “Suicide Squad” and “The Legend of Tarzan.”

The 26-year-old Australian says people in her homeland are happy for her success, just not over-the-top thrilled.

Robbie explains in a new Vanity Fair cover interview that Australians have a way of making sure people don’t get too big for their britches:

“There’s a thing in Australia called tall-poppy syndrome. Have you heard of it? It’s a pretty prevalent thing — they even teach it in school. Poppies are tall flowers, but they don’t grow taller than the rest of the flowers, so there’s a mentality in Australia where people are really happy for you to do well; you just can’t do better than everyone else or they will cut you down to size.”

Robbie credits her work on Australian soap opera “Neighbours” for her success in Hollywood.

“I’d sit in the makeup chair and have 60 pages to memorise because my character spoke so much,” Robbie explained to VF of her three-year stint on the show. “We did an episode a day. In film terms, that’s insane. It was amazing training.”

