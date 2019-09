(This is a guest post from the author’s blog.)



Based on the discussion in my previous article on biflation for the next two years, I also see a potential drag on stock prices by margin squeeze with companies unable to pass through cost increases. In this presentation, I outlined this scenario with four investment strategies.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.