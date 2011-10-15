Guess What The CEO's Name Is In The New Movie About The Financial Crisis

The new movie “Margin Call” is about executives trying to save a 107-year-old bank during the financial crisis.



Guess what the CEO’s name in the movie is.

John Tuld, which as the Wall Street Journal points out, is a hybrid between Lehman Brother’s ex-CEO Dick Fuld and Merill Lynch’s ex-CEO John Thain.

The cast includes Kevin Spacey, Gossip Girl’s Penn Badgley and Demi Moore.

The movie will be in theatres on October 21. Check out the trailer.

