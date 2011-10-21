Based On The First 15 Minutes, We're Dying To See The New Movie About The Financial Crisis 'Margin Call'

Photo: YouTube

I just went to see “Margin Call,” the new movie about trying to save an investment bank during the financial crisis, but I only got to watch the first fifteen minutes.That’s because a theatre employee apparently put the film on the projector incorrectly.



Anyway, we’re dying to see what happens next.

Here’s why.

The movie opens with an ominous scene of bank layoffs.

A human resources rep taps risk analyst Eric Dale (played by Stanley Tucci) and then informs him in a meeting that he’s no longer an employee at the investment bank.

He’s immediately terminated from the computer system, denied access to the building and has to pack up his belongings in a box. (That’s pretty much an accurate depiction of what happens during real life layoffs.)

Before he leaves the premises, he tries to tell them he’s been working on some damning research that someone should take a look at. No one listens to him.

When he heads for the elevator, a young risk analyst on his team approaches him and thanks him. Dale hands the young analyst a flash drive and tells him to take a look, but to “be careful.”

Guess what happened next.

The movie screwed up and the images flipped upside down, the actors started speaking in gibberish and the theatre’s audience freaked out. They were dying to see what happened next, too.

I’m going back tonight and the film’s director J.C. Chandor is going to be there. I’ll have a full review for you this weekend.

Another reason we’re dying to see it is the movie is a low budget indie film, but it has big name actors such as Kevin Spacey, Demi Moore and Penn Badgley. Their characters weren’t fully fleshed out in the first fifteen minutes and we can’t wait to see how they do.

Another interesting tid-bit is the investment bank’s chief executive’s name is John Tuld, which is a cross between Merill Lynch’s ex-CEO John Thain and Lehman Brother’s ex-CEO Dick Fuld.

Until then, check out the trailer below.

