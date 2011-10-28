The British Government Has Paid Margaret Thatcher Almost $900,000 In The Last Five Years

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

The BBC reports that ex-Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher is one of several former British leaders claiming a huge salary after leaving office.Thatcher is said to have received £535,000 ($860,000) in five years, while her successor John Major is said to have received £490,000 ($787,000) in the same period. Tony Blair is reported to have received £169,076 ($272,000) since leaving office in 2007.



Former Prime Ministers in the UK are able to receive large salaries after they leave offices for actions such as “answering letters and attending public events”, known as the “public duties cost allowance”

The details were made public by Cabinet Office Minister Francis Maude, who revealed the figures following a written Parliamentary question from Conservative MP Philip Hollobone.

The figures show that in some years former leaders earn more than they did when employed as leader of the UK.

The fact that since 2005 Margaret Thatcher has rarely been seen in public after a stroke will no don’t lead to doubts over the systems transparency. Maude has said there will be a review of the practice, introduced by John Major in 1991.

