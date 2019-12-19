All of the mistakes you're making that are completely ruining your margarita, according to an expert

Cointreau Make sure you know what you’re doing before you serve a margarita this holiday season.

Insider spoke to Alfred Cointreau, Heritage Manager and sixth generation of the family-run orange-flavored triple sec liqueur brand, to find out the mistakes you’re making that are ruining your margarita.

Firstly, stop using a cheap orange liqueur, margarita mixes, and bottled lime juice.

Also consider only salting 50% of the rim.

It’s party season, which for many means plenty of tipples (of the alcoholic or non-alcoholic kind). But before you host, make sure you know what you’re doing.

Insider spoke to Alfred Cointreau, Heritage Manager and sixth generation of the family-run orange-flavored triple sec liqueur brand.

Created in 1849 by his great-great-grandfather Edouard in France, the brand has a whole lot of history (it’s wrapping up a year of 170th-anniversary celebrations) and is even tied with the creation of the original margarita (the drink’s creator, Margaret “Margarita” Sames, famously said: “a margarita without Cointreau is not worth its salt.”

Having joined the family business in 2010, Alfred travels the world to meet with mixologists and bartenders in order to educate them on Cointreau – and on the classic cocktails like the Sidecar and Cosmopolitan, which also rely heavily on the liqueur.

He let Insider in on a few insider drinks secrets – including all of the mistakes you’re making that are completely ruining the classic cocktail.

You’re using a cheap orange liqueur

“You want to make sure you get a well-balanced maragarita, so you need Cointreau rather than a cheap orange liqueur or triple sec,” he said.

He also recommends opting for a high quality blanco tequila.

Cointreau Alfred Cointreau.

You’re using bottled lime juice

Cointreau says the brand only uses natural ingredients in its cocktails – which means no lime juice from a plastic bottle.

“Use fresh lime juice,” he said. “It’s better to use fresh ingredients – you get a better taste at the end and better results.”

You’re using too much salt

“The thing that makes it is a salt rim, which can be strange for some people,” Cointreau said.

In order to make it as tasty as possible, he suggests salting just 50% of the rim “so the drinker can taste it with and without the salt.”

Cointreau

You’re not getting your measures right

The proper margarita measures should be:

50ml tequila

30ml Cointreau

20ml lime

However, he added: “Use the balance you like – if you like it more sour, add more Cointreau and lime. One of my good friends uses equal parts of each.”

You’re using a margarita mix

Perhaps unsurprisingly, margarita mix is a major no-no, according to Cointreau.

“What I like to do is to drink less, but drink better,” he said. “Nobody is amused by your irresponsible drinking – when you want to drink one or two cocktails, have a good one.”

He added: “In premixes you have artificial flavours – I don’t want to be influenced by artificial aromas and too much sugar.”

