The Most Incredible Photo Taken At Margaret Thatcher's Funeral Today

One photo from the funeral of Margaret Thatcher today out from the rest — an aerial shot taken from the dome at London’s St Paul’s Cathedral.



St Paul’s is an enormous building and only a small portion of the guests can be seen — there were 2,300 guests inside the Cathedral, with hundreds watching outside according to the Guardian.

Some guests can be seen clearly in the aerial shot — the two red chairs at the front are for Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip, for example. UK PM David Cameron and other former British PMs were seated next to the Queen, while Thatcher’s family were seated on the front row to the right of the picture.

For reference, here’s what the dome looks like from outside:

