These British Newspaper Front Pages Show Just How Controversial Margaret Thatcher Was

As you’ve no doubt heart a lot today, the late Margaret Thatcher was something of a controversial figure. That controversy will likely be played out on the front pages of U.K.’s newspapers tomorrow.



Here’s how the major national and regional newspapers are covering it, via the BBC’s Nick Sutton (a must-follow on Twitter for anyone interested in the British front pages).

Murdoch tabloid The Sun went with a strange, rhyming headlines:

Right wing mid-market newspaper The Daily Mail called her the “woman who saved Britain”:

The Financial Times called her “the great transformer”:

The Guardian features a quote from columnist and Thatcher biographer Hugo Young:

Liberal broadsheet The Independent went with a simple black and white picture:

It’s free sister newspaper focused on the divisive nature of the reaction to her death:

The Times went with this wrap around feature (click to enlarge). This centre-right newspaper is owned by Rupert Murdoch, who is known to have had a positive relationship with Thatcher:

Left wing tabloid The Daily Mirror went for a much tougher angle, questioning whether a leader who supported privatization should get a state-funded funeral:

Right wing broadsheet The Daily Telegraph took a somber tone:

The Daily Express — a middle market right wing paper — went with a “Commemorative Edition”:



The apolitical Daily Star runs a simple front page:

The front page of City A.M. — a free London business paper — appealed to their audience with this cover:

Free newspaper Metro led with a simple quote:

A well-known newspaper in the North-East of England reflected the mixed legacy of Thatcher in the region:

As does a newspaper from Wales, another area hit hard by Thatcher’s reforms:

