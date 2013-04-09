These British Newspaper Front Pages Show Just How Controversial Margaret Thatcher Was

Adam Taylor
Thatcher Front Pages

As you’ve no doubt heart a lot today, the late Margaret Thatcher was something of a controversial figure. That controversy will likely be played out on the front pages of U.K.’s newspapers tomorrow.

Here’s how the major national and regional newspapers are covering it, via the BBC’s Nick Sutton (a must-follow on Twitter for anyone interested in the British front pages).

Murdoch tabloid The Sun went with a strange, rhyming headlines:

The Sun Front Page Thatcher

Right wing mid-market newspaper The Daily Mail called her the “woman who saved Britain”:

Daily Mail Thatcher

The Financial Times called her “the great transformer”:

Financial Times Thatcher

The Guardian features a quote from columnist and Thatcher biographer Hugo Young:

Thatcher The Guardian

Liberal broadsheet The Independent went with a simple black and white picture:

The Independent Thatcher

It’s free sister newspaper focused on the divisive nature of the reaction to her death:

I Thatcher

The Times went with this wrap around feature (click to enlarge). This centre-right newspaper is owned by Rupert Murdoch, who is known to have had a positive relationship with Thatcher:

The Times Thatcher

Left wing tabloid The Daily Mirror went for a much tougher angle, questioning whether a leader who supported privatization should get a state-funded funeral:

The Daily Mirror Thatcher

Right wing broadsheet The Daily Telegraph took a somber tone:

Telegraph Thatcher

The Daily Express — a middle market right wing paper — went with a “Commemorative Edition”:
 

Daily Express Thatcher

The apolitical Daily Star runs a simple front page:

Daily Star Thatcher

The front page of City A.M. — a free London business paper — appealed to their audience with this cover:

City AM Thatcher

 Free newspaper Metro led with a simple quote:

Metro Thatcher

A well-known newspaper in the North-East of England reflected the mixed legacy of Thatcher in the region:

The Northern Echo Thatcher

As does a newspaper from Wales, another area hit hard by Thatcher’s reforms:

Western Mail Thatcher

