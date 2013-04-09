10 Memorable Quotes From Margaret Thatcher — One Of The Most Quoteworthy Politicians In History

Photo: Getty/Dan Kitwood

Wikimedia CommonsFormer British PM Margaret Thatcher has died.



We wanted to compile some of the more striking quotes and quips from her lifetime — including part of the soliloquy that led to her lifelong epithet, “The Iron Lady.”

Via Wikiquote, here are some great ones.

“I don’t think there will be a woman Prime Minister in my lifetime.” — BBC, March 5, 1975

“If a Tory does not believe that private property is one of the main bulwarks of individual freedom, then he had better become a socialist and have done with it.” — Daily Telegraph, Jan. 30, 1975.

The Russians are bent on world dominance, and they are rapidly acquiring the means to become the most powerful imperial nation the world has seen. The men in the Soviet politburo don’t have to worry about the ebb and flow of public opinion. They put guns before butter, while we put just about everything before guns. They know that they are a super power in only one sense—the military sense. They are a failure in human and economic terms. — Speech, Jan. 19, 1976 (The Russians would respond by calling her the “Iron Lady”

“Socialist governments traditionally do make a financial mess. They always run out of other people’s money. It’s quite a characteristic of them.” Speech, Feb. 5, 1976

“Pennies don’t fall from heaven, they have to be earned here on earth.” Speech, Nov. 12, 1979

“No one would remember the Good Samaritan if he’d only had good intentions; he had money as well.” Weekend World, Jan. 6, 1980

“Economics are the method; the object is to change the heart and soul.” Sunday Times, May 1, 1981

“I came to office with one deliberate intent: to change Britain from a dependent to a self-reliant society — from a give-it-to-me, to a do-it-yourself nation. A get-up-and-go, instead of a sit-back-and-wait-for-it Britain.” Speech, Feb. 8, 1984

“It was a lovely morning. We have not had many lovely days. And the sun was just coming through the stained glass windows and falling on some flowers right across the church and it just occurred to me that this was the day I was meant not to see.” Channel 4, Oct 15, 1984, following an assassination attempt by the IRA.

A full, sourced list can be found here.

