The sad news today is that former UK PM Margaret Thatcher has died.



She was incredibly influential among conservatives, and she was beloved for stuff like this.

Watch as she slams an opposition labour politician, for, in her words, advocating policies that would prefer to make the poor poorer so long as it resulted in more equality.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.