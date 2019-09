An observant tweet from Wonderland Magazine points out that there are people thinking that singer Cher has died due to the #nowthatchersdead hashtag.



Now Thatcher’s dead. Now that Cher’s dead.

Oof.

Screenshot

ScreenshotÂ

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.