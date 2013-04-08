Margaret Thatcher has died, according to several different news outlets. She has been in poor health for a while, and died of a stroke.



The former UK Prime Minister — who has been called Britain’s “Iron Lady” — was 87.

Thatcher, who ruled the UK from 1979 to 1990, was massively influential, especially for conservative leaders all around the world.

The FT’s obit explains how she famously reformed the UK economy:

The developed world’s first woman prime minister transformed a sclerotic UK economy, all but neutered the trade unions and endeavoured “to roll back the frontiers of the state” with a policy of offloading the great nationalised industries and selling council houses to their occupants. Abroad, she was the indomitable leader who won victory over Argentina in the Falklands war, who decided that Mikhail Gorbachev was a Soviet leader she could “do business with” and who inspired a respect for “Thatcherism” as a political philosophy that was never quite matched on the domestic front.

She and Ronald Reagan have been described as political soulmates.

This video of her slamming socialism for wanting to make the poor even poorer, just for the sake of equality, is a great example of why people loved her.

