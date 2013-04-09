16 Photos That Prove That Margaret Thatcher Was A Total Badass

Walter Hickey
margaret Thatcher

Former British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher died this morning at the age of  87. 

She spent more than a decade ruling Britain, leaving an indelible legacy and shattering the glass ceiling as the country’s first female Prime Minister. 

One does not get the nickname “The Iron Lady” for no reason. Thatcher — in her life and actions and decisions — was a once-in-a-generation kind of badass. 

Then-Conservative Party Leader Margaret Thatcher chats with a gun-toting four-year old in 1976.

Thatcher meets with members of the British Rhine Army in 1976.

She also rode in a tank.

Prime Minister Thatcher chats with Queen Elizabeth II at the commonwealth conference in 1979.

Here's Thatcher in 1982 meeting with Chairman Deng Xiaoping in Beijing, who is widely credited with bringing a market economy to the People's Republic of China.

Thatcher sits in the cockpit of a Chieftain on a visit to troops in West Germany in 1983.

A fierce campaigner, Prime Minister Thatcher emerges from behind two enormous bull horns on a car in 1983.

Thatcher gets a resounding welcome from British troops in the Falkland Islands in 1983.

Thatcher makes an address to the men of the HMS Antrim during her surprise visit to the Falkland Islands.

Thatcher holds up a three-liter bottle of scotch after touring a distillery in 1985. The PM liked to relax with a glass of whiskey after a day in parliament.

By 1986, Thatcher looked pretty comfortable riding in the cockpit of a tank.

Thatcher waves from the cockpit of the SR-3 aircraft while campaigning for re-election in 1987.

The managing director of JCB welcomes the pro-business Thatcher with a ceremonial arch of mechanical diggers in 1987.

Thatcher and her husband Dennis don traditional tribal garb on a visit to Kenya in 1988.

Thatcher takes charge of proceedings with Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev in 1989.

Thatcher and her close friend, President Ronald Reagan, review an honour guard during a welcoming ceremony in Washington, D.C., in 1988.

