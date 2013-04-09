16 Photos That Prove That Margaret Thatcher Was A Total Badass

Former British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher died this morning at the age of 87.



She spent more than a decade ruling Britain, leaving an indelible legacy and shattering the glass ceiling as the country’s first female Prime Minister.

One does not get the nickname “The Iron Lady” for no reason. Thatcher — in her life and actions and decisions — was a once-in-a-generation kind of badass.

