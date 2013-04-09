16 Photos That Prove That Margaret Thatcher Was A Total Badass

Former British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher died this morning at the age of 87.
She spent more than a decade ruling Britain, leaving an indelible legacy and shattering the glass ceiling as the country’s first female Prime Minister.
One does not get the nickname “The Iron Lady” for no reason. Thatcher — in her life and actions and decisions — was a once-in-a-generation kind of badass.
Here's Thatcher in 1982 meeting with Chairman Deng Xiaoping in Beijing, who is widely credited with bringing a market economy to the People's Republic of China.
A fierce campaigner, Prime Minister Thatcher emerges from behind two enormous bull horns on a car in 1983.
Thatcher makes an address to the men of the HMS Antrim during her surprise visit to the Falkland Islands.
Thatcher holds up a three-liter bottle of scotch after touring a distillery in 1985. The PM liked to relax with a glass of whiskey after a day in parliament.
The managing director of JCB welcomes the pro-business Thatcher with a ceremonial arch of mechanical diggers in 1987.
Thatcher and her close friend, President Ronald Reagan, review an honour guard during a welcoming ceremony in Washington, D.C., in 1988.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.