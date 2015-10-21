Margaret Cho calls 'SNL' out for inviting 'racist' Donald Trump to host

Comedian Margaret Cho called out NBC’s “Saturday Night Live” for booking Donald Trump as host and criticised the sketch show for its record with Asian-Americans.

“Why has there never been an Asian-American host, cast member or musical guest on ‘SNL’ in 41 years? Forty-one years,” Cho told TheWrap. “Yet they want Donald Trump, a known racist, a known sexist, who disgustingly wants to have sex with his daughter. Who does he think he is, Woody Allen?”

Cho’s comments arrive a day after a coalition of Hispanic advocacy groups, The National Hispanic Leadership Agenda, submitted an open letter admonishing NBC for allowing Trump to host “SNL” and asking for the network to reconsider.

“We are appalled that you would enable Trump’s hateful speech for nothing [more] than a ratings ploy and ask that you rescind the ‘SNL’ invitation,” the organisation wrote.

The organisation had previously rallied against controversial comments Trump had made about Mexican immigrants during his announcement that he would be running for the Republican candidacy for president in June.

NBC Action hero Jackie Chan has hosted ‘SNL’ in May of 2000.

As for Asian-American representation on the show, “Saturday Night Live” has had a couple Asian-American hosts includng Jackie Chan and Lucy Liu. As far as cast members, Fred Armisen is part Japanese and Rob Schneider is half Filipino.

Cho had a few casting suggestions for the NBC late-night sketch show.

“I’m proposing Ken Jeong. I would like to be the musical guest. That’s all I ask,” Cho, 46, who is guest starring Jeong’s ABC comedy, “Fresh Off the Boat” on Friday, saiddw. “They would take a momentous step forward, if they include Ken Jeong or myself. If not us, George Takei, who is hilarious and ultimately needs to be given that honour.”

NBC declined to comment for this story.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.